Gaffney - On May 10, 2020, Mr. Andre Rashad Gregory Sr., better known as "Shad," born February 1, 1990, departed from this earth to go to his heavenly home to be with the Lord.
He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, Class of 2008. He was employed by Freightliner Custom Chassis. Andre was a faithful member of Mt. View Lodge #301 Blacksburg, SC. He was the leader of the local Black Lives Matter organization and also a member of American Pit Vipers.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ms. Shelia Gregory, grandmother, Barbara Gregory, and two aunts, Gladys Gregory and Sarah Byers.
Left to cherish loving memories are his father Mr. Douglas Jefferies of Canton, SC and his son Master Andre Gregory Jr. of Shelby, NC; his two sisters Ms. Dakera Hopper (Donald) and Ms. Terrica Oglesby of Gaffney. He also had a bonus sister Essence Stevenson. Two brothers Nickolas Jamison and Jaylan Hoey of Gaffney, SC., his grandfather, Francis Whittenburg (Peggy) of Gaffney, his special grandmother Beverly Oglesby of Gaffney. His godmother Quensinia Douglas of Charlotte, NC; his girlfriend, Korea Little of Shelby, NC; his best friend Demarcus Green-Holmes of Gaffney SC; and a host of special aunts, uncles, relatives, friends and family.
Funeral Services for Mr. Gregory will be held on Monday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Dr. Lee Byers officiating.
Interment will follow at Limestone Cemetery.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 15, 2020