Gaffney, S.C. - Anthony "Andy" Harold Walker, 66, of 302 E. O'Neal Street, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Chesnee, he was the husband of Debra Bittenbender Walker and son of James Lynn (Shirley) of Gaffney and the late Alice Walker. He was raised in the home of the late Otice and Eddythe Blackwell. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many roles including serving in the Columbia, South Carolina Temple. Andy served as a police officer in the community for the last 44 years, the last 26 years in Blacksburg, South Carolina. One of Andy's most recent favorite roles was "Opa" to his grandsons Jack and Ben.
Surviving in addition to his wife, father and stepmother are two sons, Conrad Anthony Walker (Alyssa) of Lincolnton, NC and Travis C. Petty (Sarah) of Berwick, PA; a brother, William Thomas Jeter of Carrboro, NC; a sister, Linda Bridges of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Jack C. Petty and Ben A. Petty.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m until 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the Church with Bishop Daren Carling officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, "Missionary Fund", c/o 219 Crestview Drive, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Police Benevolent Association, "PBA", 2155 Highway 42 South, McDonough, GA 30252.
The family will be at the residence, 302 E. O'Neal Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.