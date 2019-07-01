Angela M. Hollis, 63, of 130 Huff Rd., Cowpens, departed this life Thursday, June 27, 2019 in her home.

She was the beloved daughter of Elvena Jefferies Hollis and the late Roosevelt Hollis.

Angela was an active member of Island Creek Baptist Church and a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. She was a graduate of South Carolina State University and a retired teacher from Draytonville Elementary School and the S.C. Adult Education Program.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Hollis; her grandparents, Iola Jefferies and Ed and Enell Hollis. She is survived by her mother, Elvena Hollis, and sister, Sarah Hollis, both of the home.

Sigma Gamma Omega Rho Service will be Monday, 6:30 p.m., in the Gilmore Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, 2 p.m., in Island Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.GilmoresMortuary.com