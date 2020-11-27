Angela Kay Humphries, 63, of 408 Shamrock Dr, Boiling Springs, S.C., entered into eternal rest on November 25 2020, at her home.

A native of Boiling Springs, S.C., Mrs. Humphries was the wife of Mike Humphries and daughter of the late William Elmore Spencer and the late Emilie Mokschinski Hightower and was a member of First Baptist Church, Spartanburg. She retired for the United Postal Service and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.

Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters, Morgan (Brian) Lemieux of Chesnee, S.C. and Alison Humphries of Boiling Springs, S.C.; one son, Chase (Kendall) Humphries of Spartanburg, S.C.; two sisters, Vivian Sparks of Cowpens, S.C., Tammy Griffith of Raleigh, N, C.; one brother, Stanley Spencer of Black Mountain, N.C. ; three grandchildren, Malachi Lemieux, Harris Lemieux and Clementine Humphries; and a host of other family and friends. Mrs. Humphries was predeceased by a sister, Wanda Millwood of Boiling Springs.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Bridge Ministry@ First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, S.C. www.CallahamHicks.com