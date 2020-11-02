1/1
Angela Morales
Gaffney, S.C. - Angela Amador Morales, 81, of 657 11th Street, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her residence.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she was the loving wife of Reverend Flor Morales for 63 years and the daughter of the late Pedro Amador and Carmen Laguna Amador. She was a homemaker and a Minister's wife. She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, cooking and singing. Mrs. Morales was a member Iglesia Bautista La Roca.

Surviving are three daughters, Ibis Janet Quinones (Adrian) of Cowpens, Nannette Morales of Gaffney and Lilly Morales Carty (Gregory) of Roebuck; a brother, Carmelo Amador (Anna) of New Jersey; two grandchildren, Lolly Martin (Jeremy) and Adrian Quinones III (Danielle); three great-grandchildren, J.J. Martin, Skyla Martin and Josiah Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Iglesia Bautista La Roca. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Antonio Duarte officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Iglesia Bautista La Roca, P.O. Box 1299, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC, 29615.

The family will be at the residence.

The family will be at the residence and request that you observe social distancing and wear a mask.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Iglesia Bautista La Roca
NOV
5
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Iglesia Bautista La Roca
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
