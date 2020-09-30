1/
Angela Ruff
Grover, N.C. - Angela Jane Childers Ruff, 61, of 121 Ben Davis Road, passed away Friday, September 25th, 2020, at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late John Childers and Margie Painter Childers. Mrs. Ruff retired as a CNA.

Mrs. Ruff is survived by three sons, Kenneth Green, Jerry Childers, and Joshua Childers; one daughter, Christina Hardin; two brothers, Joe Childers (Pam) and Steve Childers; one sister, Robin Brandt; one step-brother, Chris; two step-sisters, Sarah King and Kandi Ramsey; grandchildren, Brair and Wyatt Childers, Samantha, Chloe, and Thomas Hardin, Hannah Childers, and Alexis White.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9th, 2020, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702.

The family will be at their respective residences.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Ruff family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 30, 2020.
