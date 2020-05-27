|
Gaffney, S.C. - Angelena "Angie" Trono Houle, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was the widow of Donald "Don" Houle and daughter of the late John Trono and Teresa Leogrande Trono.
Born in Winooski, VT, she was a beloved wife and mother, former social-services clerk, and Cherokee County Public Library new-book processor. Angie bravely followed her husband, Don, so that she could be near him while he did basic training in Georgia and Camp Croft, South Carolina, before he was sent overseas, in the service of the U.S. Army Infantry, during World War II. Angie, Don, and daughter, Donna Lee Houle, decided to move "half way home" from South Florida in the early 70's, fell in love with Gaffney, built a home on "Sally Back" Mountain in the Draytonville Community, and in the early 90's built a home in the Sunshine Acres section of the Grassy Pond Community. Angie was a devout Roman Catholic, and attended Gaffney's Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Don and Donna Lee. Angie had a quirky sense of humor, and kept her devoted husband and daughter laughing at her "one liners." Angie loved her family, sewing, baking, laughing, and watching "her" Eastern Bluebirds flitting around in the family's back yard. She was the last sibling of a large family that spread form Vermont to Florida. The deepest of "thank you" wishes go to her caregivers, present and past, and to the staff of Providence Care and Providence Hospice Care.
Funeral services will be private, and it is requested that, in lieu of flowers or cards of condolence, donations will be made in Angie's memory to the Humane Society of Cherokee County, P.O. Box, 2223, Gaffney, SC, 29342-2223.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.