Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
New Pleasant Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
New Pleasant Baptist Church

Angie Morris

Angie Morris Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Angelia Hope Ross Morris, 50, of 960 N. Green River Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the wife of Timothy Wayne Morris and daughter of Patricia Hall Blanton of Boiling Springs, SC and the late Victor Ross and stepdaughter of the late Jimmy Blanton. She was a graduate of Dorman High School, was formerly employed by River Falls Plantation and a member of Una Free Will Baptist Church. She loved her family, crafts and antique jewelry.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a daughter, Jennifer Martinez and husband, Carlos of the home; three sons, Dillon Morris and wife, Brittany of Chesnee, Matthew Morris of Mayo, and Justin Morris and wife, Brittany of Cameron, NC; two brothers, Eddie Bishop of Boiling Springs, SC and Ricky Mitchell of Savannah, GA; two sisters, Teresa Martin of Chesnee and Lynn Thompson of Boiling Springs, SC; three grandchildren, Alex Martinez, Declan Morris and Everly Morris.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at New Pleasant Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Church with Reverend Bryan Yelton and Reverend Kenneth Cash officiating. Interment will be in New Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of Harley & Wanda Morris, 966 N. Green River Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 3, 2020
