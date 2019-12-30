|
|
Blacksburg -- Anita Cheryl "Cherry" Stephens, 73, of 115 London Street, passed away on Monday, December 23rd, 2019, at Cherokee Medical Center.
A longtime resident of Blacksburg, she was the widow of Jack Stephens and the daughter of the late Leroy and Frances Bridges Buff. Mrs. Stephens spent most of her working life teaching 5th grade at Blacksburg Elementary School and was a member of St. John United Methodist Church.
Surviving Mrs. Stephens are one daughter, Frances Marie Stephens, of Blacksburg; one grandson, Hayden Adair Stephens; a brother, Leroy Buff III, of Myrtle Beach; a sister, Julia Buff, of Lincolnton; two nephews, Kyle Little and wife, Tammy, and Todd Little; a great-nephew, Seth Little; and a great-niece, Alexis Little.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30th, 2019, from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm at Gordon Mortuary. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 31st, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Clingman Memorial Gardens with Rev. Don Boshell officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Stephens family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 30, 2019