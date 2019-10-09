Home

Ann Blanton

Ann Blanton Obituary

Spartanburg, S.C. - Sandra Ann Reid Blanton, 68, of 3052 E. Main Street Extension, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles Roy "Chili" Reid and Christine Pope Reid. She was a graduate of Cowpens High School, retired from the Lan-Yair and The Creek Country Clubs and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two sons, Jason O'Neil Blanton and Seth Clary Blanton, both of Spartanburg; four grandchildren, Tayla Blanton, Morgan Blanton, Dylan Blanton and Layla Pettit; two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Reid.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely and Ms. Belinda Thompson officiating.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019
