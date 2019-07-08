Anna Beatrice Dawkins Austin, 73, of 109 Kennedy Street, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Spartanburg Medical Center.

Widow of John C. Austin, she was born in Cherokee County, and was a daughter of Estelle Johnson Dawkins and the late Townsend Dawkins, Sr.

She was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Kimberly Austin and Teresa Austin; her father, Townsend Dawkins, Sr., two sisters, Ramona Dawkins and Tettie Austin; brothers, Willie Johnson, Eddie Dawkins.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: two daughters, Angela Hillman of Gaffney and Tina Austin of the home; mother, Estelle Dawkins of Gaffney; three brothers, Townsend Dawkins, Jr. and Luther Dawkins (Frances), both of Gaffney, Orlean Dawkins of Germany; a sister, Betty Santiago, of Gaffney; aunts, Marie Dawkins of Gaffney and Rosetta Dawkins of Pennsylvania; eleven grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held Monday, July 8, 2 p.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Derrick Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery.

