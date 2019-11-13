Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Anne Camp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Camp Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Anne Petty Camp, 96, formerly of 606 E. Montgomery Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Magnolias of Gaffney.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late William "Billy" E. Camp and daughter of the late Clarence C. Petty and Marie Clary Petty. She retired from the Cherokee County School District after 25 years of service. Mrs. Camp was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for 75 years, where she was also a member of the Carrie Nell Rivers Circle, The Gleaners Sunday School Class and Young-in-Heart.

Surviving are a son, Rodney Camp and wife, Teresa of Gaffney; two daughters, Billie Anne Goforth and husband, Wayne of Gaffney and Debbie White and husband, Rick of Boiling Springs, SC; four grandchildren, Kelli Huff and husband, Gregg, Todd Goforth and wife, Kim, Julie Goforth Brooks and Justin Williamson and wife, Emily; twelve great-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Tommy C. Clary; and a sister-inlaw, Gail Porter Camp.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Joe Wren, Dr. Tommy Huddleston and Mr. Justin Williamson officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church General Fund, 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -