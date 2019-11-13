|
Gaffney, S.C. - Anne Petty Camp, 96, formerly of 606 E. Montgomery Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Magnolias of Gaffney.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late William "Billy" E. Camp and daughter of the late Clarence C. Petty and Marie Clary Petty. She retired from the Cherokee County School District after 25 years of service. Mrs. Camp was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for 75 years, where she was also a member of the Carrie Nell Rivers Circle, The Gleaners Sunday School Class and Young-in-Heart.
Surviving are a son, Rodney Camp and wife, Teresa of Gaffney; two daughters, Billie Anne Goforth and husband, Wayne of Gaffney and Debbie White and husband, Rick of Boiling Springs, SC; four grandchildren, Kelli Huff and husband, Gregg, Todd Goforth and wife, Kim, Julie Goforth Brooks and Justin Williamson and wife, Emily; twelve great-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Tommy C. Clary; and a sister-inlaw, Gail Porter Camp.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Joe Wren, Dr. Tommy Huddleston and Mr. Justin Williamson officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church General Fund, 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.