Annette Coyle

Gaffney, S.C. - Annette Horne Coyle, 82, of 1115 Goucher School Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Converse, she was the widow of the late Jack E. Coyle and daughter of the late June D. Horne and Annie Mae Bailey Horne. She retired from textiles and was a member of Hammett Grove Baptist Church. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, loved her cats, dogs and family.

Surviving are two sons, Charles "Runt" Coyle (Cookie) and Donald Coyle, both of Gaffney; two daughters, Martha Jackson (Earl) of Gaffney and Teresa Johnson (Jeff) of Spartanburg; five grandchildren, Jimmy Jackson (Tammy), Lynn Jackson, Daniel Coyle, Dustan Johnson (Lisa) and Shane Finch (Julie); ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Kindred Hospice and Laurie "LaLa" Owens.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Goucher Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the Church with Reverend Clifford Phillips and Reverend Eddie Smith officiating. Interment will be in the Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of Runt & Cookie Coyle, 193 Henderson Drive, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 23, 2020.
