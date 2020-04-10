Home

Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery
1907 Hickory Grove Rd.
Gaffney, SC
View Map

Annette Estes

Annette Estes Obituary

Hickory Grove - Annette Garner Estes, 89, of Hickory Grove, SC, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1907 Hickory Grove Rd. Gaffney, SC 29340, with the Reverends Toby Pope and Scott Hill officiating. Audio will be available to hear from one's car.

Annette was born on January 27, 1931 in Cherokee County, SC. She was the daughter of the late Horace Garner and Margaret Foster Garner. She was a member at Salem Presbyterian Church and worked at Buford Street Drugstore, both of Gaffney, SC. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted aunt and friend to many.

She is survived by her daughters, Dianne E. Williams (Sterling), Myra E. Berry (Robert), Lori Estes, Jill E. Bowers (Bill), former son in law, Tom

Thomson, grandchildren, Jessica Thomson Jackson, Elizabeth Thomson Becker (Michael), Matthew Williams (Olivia), Suzanne Williams, Caroline Berry Van Stelle (Matt), Robbie Berry, Joseph Berry, David Berry, and great grandchildren, Jordan Thomson and Charlotte Becker.

In addition to her parents, Annette was preceded in death by her husband, Madison F. Estes, daughter, Kathy Estes Thomson, son, Douglas Estes, grandsons, Jackson Berry, James Douglas Williams, and ten beloved siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery Association c/o Nancy Price, 210 Tiffany Terrace, Gaffney, SC 29341.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Estes family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 10, 2020
