BLACKSBURG - Mrs. Annie Laura Sutson Burris, 70, of 219 Martin Hill Road, Blacksburg, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in her home.
Widow of Deacon Ralph Burris, she was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late Laura Sutson Gaston.
She was a member of Youngs Grove Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess, member of the Culinary Committee, Missionaries, and Pastor's Aide.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Anthony Burris, Jr., and two sisters, Reverlee King and Betty Morgan.
Surviving are: two daughters, Lynette Parker (Derwin) of Blacksburg. and Angela Marie Allen of Gaffney; four sons, Chris Burris, Darrell Burris, Scott Burris, and Travis Burris, all of Blacksburg; a sister, Ophelia Praziel, of Blacksburg; aunts, Elizabeth Parker of New Jersey and Louise Lockhart (Mitchell) of Blacksburg; brother-in-law, Bob King, of Blacksburg; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be Friday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m., in Youngs Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Brooks officiating. Interment will be the church cemetery. She will be in state in the church Friday at 1 p.m.
The Gilmore Mortuary, ww.GilmoresMortuary.com.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 31, 2019