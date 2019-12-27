|
Sunrise
Annie Pearl Littlejohn Fernanders was born in Gaffney, South Carolina, on May 6, 1943 to the late Grady Littlejohn and Tecola Pearson. She was married to the late Billy Fernanders.
Those Who Remain
She leaves to cherish fond memories: daughter, Aleigha Butler, granddaughter, Soteria Butler (Conyers, GA); sisters: Margaret Crate, Diane Montgomery, Shirley Dawkins (Stanley), Nannie Williams (Reginald), Teresa Littlejohn, Neva Gray (James); brothers: Grady D Pearson (Carol), Donnie Pearson, Carey Pearson (Sheila), Steve Littlejohn, Toby Littlejohn, five stepsons, one stepdaughter, and a host of grands, great grands, nieces, and nephews. Special friends: Annie Rainey, Dr. Annie Carol McFadden, Dr. Doris Cleveland, Audrey Degree, Lisa Mintz Bridges, Jeneen Davis.
A Life Well Lived
Annie Pearl graduated from Granard High School in 1961. She received an undergraduate degree from Benedict College in 1965. Annie Pearl also received a Masters degree from Winthrop College. She was a lover of life and people. She spent five years as a missionary where she helped start a missionary school in Liberia, Monrobia, Africa. Upon return to the states, she taught school in St. Louis, MO and Baltimore City Schools (Baltimore, MD). When she returned to South Carolina, she worked for the Cherokee County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission. She found that she could serve more and utilize her gifts by going to Cherokee School Systems where she later retired after many years service.
Annie Pearl was active member of Mt.Zion Baptist Church. She served on the usher board, on the kitchen, committee, and as a Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the Ladies Progressive Club of Gaffney, SC.
Annie Pearl was a member and the Worthy Matron of Enterprise Chapter #105 OES (Order of the Easter Stars) Union, SC chapter.
Sunset
She took her eternal rest on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
The family will be at the residence, 4476 Union Highway, Gaffney.
Home going services will be held on Friday, December 27 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist church in Gaffney with Dr. A.L. Brackett officiating.
Interment will follow at 2:30 P.M. at Frederick Memorial Gardens in Gaffney.
The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.