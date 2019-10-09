Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery

Annie Jefferies


1933 - 2019
Annie Jefferies Obituary

Mrs. Annie Smith Jefferies, 86, of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 26, in Cleveland.

She was born in Gaffney on June 11, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Lillie Mae Tate and the late Robert Lee Smith.

She was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church in Cleveland, Ohio. "Momma Jefferies" loved to help people and was source of inspiration, strength and love for her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, James (June) Jefferies and Dennis Jefferies; brothers, Hammond Smith, Robert Smith, Jr., and John D. Smith; a grandson, James Jefferies.

Surviving are: her children, Johnny Jefferies (Naomi), Robert Jefferies (Deborah), of Gaffney, Barbara Kennedy (Larry), Henrietta Gould, Willie Jefferies (Kimbley), John Jefferies (Centenial), all of Ohio; aunts, Marie Dawkins and Estelle Dawkins, of Gaffney, Rosetta Dawkins of New Jersey; 37 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 12 noon, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. A.L. Brackett and Rev. Dr. Michael A. Bridges.

The family is at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Jefferies, 113 Wilkinsville Hwy.

The Gilmore Mortuary

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019
