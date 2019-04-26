Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Grassy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery
254 Grassy Pond Road
Gaffney, SC
View Map

Annie Robbs


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annie Robbs Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Annie Lee Robbs, 92, resident of Peachtree Centre, passed away peacefully on April 24th at Peachtree Centre.

A native of Cherokee County, she was the daughter of the late Fitzhugh L. Robbs and Julia Koon Robbs. She is preceded in death by her two brothers, James C. Robbs and Julius T. Robbs and a sister-in-law, Rebecca P. Robbs. She was a lifelong member of Grassy Pond Baptist Church, loved cats, shopping and the beach.

Surviving are her four nieces, Susan J. Lovingood (Steve), Judy R. Bogan (Donnie), Lu Ann Davidson (Eddie) and Sally E. Jackson (Reggie) and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Grassy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Martin Hogg and Rev. Wil Owens officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grassy Pond Baptist Church, "Building Fund", 254 Grassy Pond Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now