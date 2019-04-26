Gaffney, S.C. - Annie Lee Robbs, 92, resident of Peachtree Centre, passed away peacefully on April 24th at Peachtree Centre.

A native of Cherokee County, she was the daughter of the late Fitzhugh L. Robbs and Julia Koon Robbs. She is preceded in death by her two brothers, James C. Robbs and Julius T. Robbs and a sister-in-law, Rebecca P. Robbs. She was a lifelong member of Grassy Pond Baptist Church, loved cats, shopping and the beach.

Surviving are her four nieces, Susan J. Lovingood (Steve), Judy R. Bogan (Donnie), Lu Ann Davidson (Eddie) and Sally E. Jackson (Reggie) and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Grassy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Martin Hogg and Rev. Wil Owens officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grassy Pond Baptist Church, "Building Fund", 254 Grassy Pond Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

