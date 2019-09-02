Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Mount Zion Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
New Mount Zion Baptist Church

Anthony Quinn Lane

Anthony Quinn Lane Obituary

Anthony Quinn Lane, 61, of 203 Lincoln Drive, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Brooklyn NY and was a son of the late Layzell Lane, Sr., and Rothena Johnson Lane.

Anthony was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Lane.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: two sons, Kenneth Tate and Anthony Tate (Shermal); five daughters, Olivia Tate, Talisha Tate, Tenisha Tate, Anchellica Watkins (Chris), and Revi Tate; a sister, Earnestine Davis (Eddie); three brothers, Layzell Lane, Jr., Robert E. Lane, and Brian Buckson, all of Gaffney; seventeen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m., in New Mount Zion Baptist Church with The Reverend Roger Mason officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. He will be in state in the church Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 2, 2019
