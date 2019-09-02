|
|
Anthony Quinn Lane, 61, of 203 Lincoln Drive, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Brooklyn NY and was a son of the late Layzell Lane, Sr., and Rothena Johnson Lane.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Lane.
He leaves to cherish loving memories: two sons, Kenneth Tate and Anthony Tate (Shermal); five daughters, Olivia Tate, Talisha Tate, Tenisha Tate, Anchellica Watkins (Chris), and Revi Tate; a sister, Earnestine Davis (Eddie); three brothers, Layzell Lane, Jr., Robert E. Lane, and Brian Buckson, all of Gaffney; seventeen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m., in New Mount Zion Baptist Church with The Reverend Roger Mason officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. He will be in state in the church Thursday at 1:00 p.m.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 2, 2019