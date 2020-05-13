|
Gaffney, S.C. - Anthony John Scarcella, 57, of 582 Twin Bridge Road, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Long Beach, CA, he was the companion of Debbie Dover for 30 years and son of Martha Wilkins Scarcella of Long Beach, CA and the late John Scarcella.
He was employed in construction and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, music, drones, traveling to the beach and animals, especially his furbaby "Sophie".
Also surviving are a son, Jonathan Scarcella (Ashley) of Blacksburg; a daughter, Katina Scarcella (fiance, Dustin Harvey) of Pacolet; a step-son, Garren Dover, (Anna) of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Greyson Dover, Abel Dover, Aiden Robinson, Keelan Scarcella, Abel Scarcella and Kyson Scarcella. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Scarcella.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
