Saluda – Antonia Lamar" Dude" Smith, age 4,8 formally of Gaffney, S.C., transitioned from this life on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mission Hospital, Asheville, NC. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.