Funeral services for Antuwan Marquise Shippy, 21, of 421 E. Main St., Pacolet, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Green Bethel Baptist Church with burial in Heritage Memorial Gardens.

He was the son of Warren Shippy and Angela Kershaw. He was a graduate of Broome High School. Survivors in addition to his parents include one brother, Tyler Shippy; two sisters, Zaporcsha Shippy and Warnesha Shippy; one nephew, Marcus Dawkins, Jr.; paternal grandmother, Mary Hoover; maternal grandparents, Roosevelt and Joella Hardy; maternal great-grandmother, Ollie Mae Hardy; and his godmother, Willette Hardy.

Community Mortuary Inc., Spartanburg, S.C.