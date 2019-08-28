|
Miss April Anquette Smith, 46, of 346 E, Floyd Baker Blvd., passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, in Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC.
She was born in Gaffney and was a daughter of William "Squeaky" Stuard and the late Bessie Smith.
She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church and a retired custodian of Mary Bramlett Elementary School.
April was preceded in death by her mother and her grandparents, Boyd Lee Smith, Deacon Walter Alonzo Williams, and Mrs Lannie Mae Stuard.
Surviving are: two sons, Favian Smith and Kirkland Reid, III, both of Gaffney; father, William Stuard; a sister, Amy Smith; two brothers, Dustin Smith and Dorian Smith; grandmother, Mrs. Hazel Smith, all of Gaffney; other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be Thursday, 2 p.m., in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. She will be in state in the church Thursday at 1 p.m.
The family is at the home of her grandmother, Mrs. Hazel Smith, 353 E. Floyd Baker Blvd.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 28, 2019