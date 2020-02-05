Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Archie McNeill Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Archie McNeill Jr. Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Archie Wall McNeill, Jr., 70, of 138 Poplar Ridge Drive, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Laurinburg, NC, he was the husband of Sandra Mutchler McNeill of the home, son of Inez Woodard McNeill of Lumberton, NC and the late Archie Wall Mc- Neill, Sr. He retired from the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam, loved antiques, especially clocks, and loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. He was of the Presbyterian faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are a son, William McNeill of the home; two daughters, Catherine Mauldin and husband, Joshua of Gaffney and Stephanie Lenn of Memphis, TN; a brother, John McNeill and wife, Cheryl of Charlotte, NC; a sister, Rebecca Davis of Lumberton, NC; three grandchildren, Tyler Mauldin, Tanner Mauldin and Tamren Lenn; a first cousin, Clyde Mc- Neill; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Lamar Mc- Neill and a sister, Janice Bullock.

Memorial services, with military rites, will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Billy Elder officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Archie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -