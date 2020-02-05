|
Gaffney, S.C. - Archie Wall McNeill, Jr., 70, of 138 Poplar Ridge Drive, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Laurinburg, NC, he was the husband of Sandra Mutchler McNeill of the home, son of Inez Woodard McNeill of Lumberton, NC and the late Archie Wall Mc- Neill, Sr. He retired from the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam, loved antiques, especially clocks, and loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. He was of the Presbyterian faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are a son, William McNeill of the home; two daughters, Catherine Mauldin and husband, Joshua of Gaffney and Stephanie Lenn of Memphis, TN; a brother, John McNeill and wife, Cheryl of Charlotte, NC; a sister, Rebecca Davis of Lumberton, NC; three grandchildren, Tyler Mauldin, Tanner Mauldin and Tamren Lenn; a first cousin, Clyde Mc- Neill; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Lamar Mc- Neill and a sister, Janice Bullock.
Memorial services, with military rites, will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Billy Elder officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
