Gaffney, S.C. - Arden Reese Bradley, 13, of 145 Ruth Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 31, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.
Born in Shelby, NC, she was the daughter of Robert Rawley Bradley, III and April Johnson Bradley. She was a student at Gaffney Middle School and of the Baptist faith. She loved her family, K-POP music and especially BTS, painting, photography, animals and nutcrackers.
Surviving in addition to her parents are cousins she considered brothers, Turner Wood and Ethan Wood, both of Gaffney; maternal grandparents, Don and Rita "Poppy & Mimi" Johnson of Gaffney; paternal grandparents, Robert and Brenda Bradley of Clover; an aunt, Candy "Can-Can" Wood and husband, Brent; an uncle, Ryan "Uncle Ryan" Johnson. She was preceded in death by an aunt, Jennifer Bradley.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Josh Henderson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020