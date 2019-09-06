Home

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433

Arthur Brown

Arthur Brown Obituary

Arthur Brown, age 75, of 619 Kelly Street, Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Jessie J. Brown and Mahalia Jefferies Davidson.

He was married to the former Vinnie Mae Colston Brown. He joined True Holiness Church, we loved him and he will continue to live in our hearts.

He leaves to cherish fond memories, a God daughter, Tonya Colston; brothers, Terry Charles, Kenneth Samuel Davidson, Jessie Brown, Gaston Brown.; sisters, Cheryl Rodgers, Catherine Davis (Louis), Audrey Melton, Patricia Hamilton, Patricia Middleton.

Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019
Remember
