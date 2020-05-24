Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Blue Branch Baptist Church

Arthur "Butch" Keenan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Gaffney, SC - Arthur Lee "Butch" Keenan, 71, formerly of 1815 Leadmine Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Blue Ridge in Brookview House.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of the late Barbara Burgess Keenan and son of the late William Robert Keenan and Frances Mae Jones Keenan. He was a graduate of Cowpens High School, retired from INA Bearing, a U. S. Army Vietnam veteran and a member of Blue Branch Baptist Church. He loved his family, was a devoted caregiver to his wife, loved fishing, and was an avid Carolina Panthers fan.

Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Jarvis (Todd) of Gaffney; three sons, Brian Keenan (Joanna) of Roswell, GA, Tracy Blanton (Tonya) and Tony Blanton, both of Gaffney; three brothers, Joey Keenan (Tabatha), Dale Keenan (Sandra) and David Keenan (Judy), all of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Lauren Rillman, Landon Jarvis, Luke Jarvis, Justin Blanton, MaryBeth Hopper (Dalton), Peyton Pennington (Blake) and Jerrica Bailey (Jake); three greatgrandchildren, Jayden, Audrey and Walker. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Billy Keenan, Bobby Keenan, Terry Keenan and Mike Keenan.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8

Cowpens, SC - Joyce McKelvey, 78, formerly of 23 Oak Court, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. McKelvey and Onie Belle Shields McKelvey. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a brother, Wayne McKelvey (Cathy) of Cowpens; a sister, Sandra Kay McKelvey Boucher of Chesnee; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -