MANNING, S.C. - Sergeant Major Arthur Lee "Mick" Cobb, 85, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his residence.

Born June 12, 1934, in Cherokee County, he was the son of the late Freeman and Lela Owens Cobb. Mick attended school in Blacksburg, SC, before joining the U. S. Army. He was a Vietnam War veteran. Mick also served his country in Europe, Fort Rucker, AL, Fort Benning, GA, and Fort Jackson, SC. While stationed at Fort Hood, TX, he married Gisela Faulstroh of Germany. Mick retired from the U.S. Army after 30 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith. Mick enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, boating, road trips, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by a stepdaughter, Silvia Harelerode of Paola, KS; three step grandchildren; sisters, Maggie Hamrick (Jack), Iree Peeler and Sybil Messer, all of Gaffney; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his ex-wife, Gisela Faulstroh; two brothers, Roy Cobb and Bill Cobb; a sister-in-law, Carol Cobb; two brothers-inlaw, Fulton Peeler and Charles Messer; two nephews, Mitchell Cobb and Brian Hipps; and a great nephew, Cameron White.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any veteran's organization in his memory.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org