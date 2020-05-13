|
|
Holyoke, Mass. - Arthur Charles Moore, 77, of 260 East Hampton Road, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
Born in Blacksburg, he was the son of the late Charlie Moore and Moree Upchurch Moore. Mr. Moore was self-employed as a carpenter .
Mr. Moore had two siblings. His brother was Roger Moore and his sister was Patricia Norman.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Clingman Memorial Gardens, 1219 East Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC 29702. Interment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Moore family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 13, 2020