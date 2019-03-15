Gaffney, S.C. - Ashley Deanne Townsend, 47, of 404 E. Montgomery Street, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Gerald (Gerry) Townsend of Gaffney and the late Bonita Ramsey Townsend. She loved sports, especially golf and softball and loved the beach. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her father, also surviving are a daughter, Chelci Cook Parris and husband, Brandon of Gaffney; a brother, Wesley Townsend of Charlotte; a sister, Paige Townsend of Gaffney; three nieces, Clary Beaty, Ramsey Millwood and Sophie Townsend; and a nephew, Eli Cobb.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:30 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at Oakland Cemetery with Reverend

Jim McClure officiating.

The family will be at the home of Chelci and Brandon Parris, 923 Corinth Road.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.