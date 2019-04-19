Gaffney, S.C. - Ashlie Crocker Jones, 26, of 3371 Old Georgia Highway, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Daniel Jones and daughter of Alan Crocker of Gaffney and the late Lana Martin Crocker and stepdaughter of Dee Benton. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband and father are a daughter, Adeline Jones of Gaffney; a brother, Derrick Crocker of Gaffney; a sister, Alexandra Crocker of Gaffney; a step-brother, Michael Carson Allison of Gaffney; paternal grandmother, Suzie Hill of Ohio; maternal grandmother, Ruby Martin of Gaffney; paternal stepgrandfather, Scott Edward of Ohio; a special friend of the family, David L. O'Shields. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Edward Crocker and maternal grandfather, Reid Martin.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family will be at the home of Alan Crocker.

