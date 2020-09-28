Audria Lindsay

Audria Dean Morgan Lindsay, 84, passed peacefully into Heaven, September 25, 2020, from White Oak Estates in Spartanburg, S.C.

She was the daughter of the late Rev. B.C. Morgan and Mary Kate Dismukes Morgan and the widow of Sgt. Dean Lindsay. She is also pre-deceased by two sisters, Frances Mullinax, Dianne Hall and a brother, Tommy Vineyard.

Mrs. Lindsay is survived by her daughters, Pamela Spencer (Randy) and Mary Willis, both of Gaffney, SC. Also surviving are her beloved grandsons, Randy Jr., Jason, Josh, Jarred, and Philip Spencer along with Lee, Justin, and Jordan Willis, eight granddaughters in law and fourteen great grandchildren, all who affectionately knew her as "Nanny."

Mrs. Lindsay worked in retail jewelry for many years and was church pianist at the Mountain View Baptist Church for over 25 years. She was always active in church activities and worked as school secretary at Mtn. View Christian Academy until 2014. She loved watching the Clemson Tigers play football, rocking on the front porch, and listening to Gospel music. She loved to wear hats to church on Sunday and everyone looked forward to seeing her in them.

Visitation will be held at the Mountain View Baptist Church in Cowpens, SC, Monday, September 28, 2020 from 3 – 4 p.m. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary, with Rev. Steven Griffith officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Special heart-felt gratitude to Peggy Mitchell, Cheryl Leskanic, and SRMC Hospice nurse Cindy, Unit One nurses, Techs, Pam Smith, Lillian and so many more at White Oak Estates. You were always there to help us and we are forever grateful.

An online guest register is available www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC