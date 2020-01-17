|
Gaffney - Mrs. Aurellia Florence Jefferies Smith, 91, of 131 Granite Drive went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
She was the wife of the late Deacon Joe Smith.
She was born on November 3, 1928 to the late Roosevelt and Janie Jefferies.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Minister Martha Smith, a brother, Floyd Jefferies, and a sister, Berthenia Thompson.
Left to cherish many fond and loving memories are three sons, Louis Smith, Larry Smith and Mark Smith Sr.; seven daughters, Anetta Smith Littlejohn (Cleo), Peggy Smith Sarratt (Johnny), Tressa Smith, Shirley Smith, Maggie Smith, Diann Smith, and Janice Smith all of Gaffney; twenty-eight grandchildren; fiftyfive great-grandchildren; two great-greatgrandchildren; one brother, Aldophus Jefferies of Winston Salem, NC; three sisters, Lucielle Dawkins and Brenda Harris, both of Gaffney and Alonia Reese of Charlotte, NC; three Goddaughters, Minnie Pearl Smith, Berthenia Morrow, Audrey Guinnan and a host of relatives and friends.
A home going celebration for Mrs. Smith will be held on January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Concord Baptist Church with Dr. Michael A. Bridges officiating and her Pastor, Rev. Darrell Smith, delivering the words of comfort.
Interment will follow at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery.
She will lie in state from 12 p.m. until the hour of service.
The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter and son in law, Mr. and Mrs. Johnny and Peggy Sarratt, 518 Hetty Hill St. Gaffney SC, 29340.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Youth Department. P.O. Box 1533, Gaffney SC, 29341.
Book of memories available at www.gordonmortuary.com
The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.