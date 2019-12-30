|
Piedmont – Avlona Moore "Pep" Seaborn, 92, of 7001 Highway 81 North, Piedmont, SC, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Born in Cowpens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Meanie Moore. A graduate of Winthrop University, she received her B.S. and Master's Degrees. She taught in several counties in South Carolina and retired from Anderson School District 5 and was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Williamston, SC. Pep was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Wallace Seaborn, Sr.; a sister, Klym Allen, and a brother, Lawrence Moore, Jr.
Survivors include her sons, George Wallace Seaborn, Jr. and his wife, Kathy, and James Lawrence Seaborn and his wife, Marijo; three grandchildren, Zachary, Haley, Hannah and her husband, Brandon; sisters, Lovey Bigham and Martha Axmann.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 3, at 11:00 a.m. at Oconee Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 460, Williamston, SC 29697; or to Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
