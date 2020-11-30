Gaffney, S.C. - B. Lee Linder, MD, son of the late BE and Hazel Keaton Linder went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

He was born in Gaffney on January, 10, 1948. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, where he finished number one in his class and was a graduate of Wofford College in 1970 with his pre-med degree. In 1974, he graduated from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University. After graduating from medical school, he set up his Family Practice in Gaffney with Dr. Charles Stroup. He continued caring for patients in that practice until 1995. At that time, he entered into physician work at the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. In 2000, he retired from this work.

Lee enjoyed traveling in the United States and to other countries gaining in knowledge and fun. In 1982, he married Marie Cash Linder, with whom he shared his life for almost 39 years. They enjoyed life, working and traveling together. He loved his God, his country, his family, friends and fellow man, and showed this love through his actions. He was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, and a past member of the Cherokee County Medical Society and American Medical Society.

Surviving him are his wife, Marie, and numerous cousins; nieces and nephews; a maternal aunt; and three brothers-in-laws; three sisters-in-law and other family and friends. He is also survived by his fur babies, Blue and Rebel. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, John Arthur Linder, and his sister, Gina Linder Parker; and also a brother-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341 and Bowman-Gray School Center for Medical Education, 475 Vine Street, Winston Salem, NC, 27101 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3101 Industrial Drive-Suite 210, Raleigh, NC, 27609.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Juliette Saad.

A private graveside service will be held at Cherokee Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.