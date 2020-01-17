Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Barbara Keenan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Keenan Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Barbara Burgess Keenan, 73, formerly of Leadmine Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Brookview House.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Arthur Lee "Butch" Keenan and daughter of the late James Burgess and Frances Millwood Burgess. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a homemaker and member of Blue Branch Baptist Church. She loved her family, crafts and crocheting.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Tracy Blanton and wife, Tonya and Tony Blanton, both of Gaffney and Brian Keenan and wife, Joanna of Roswell, GA: a daughter, Jennifer Jarvis and husband, Todd of Gaffney; two brothers, Mike Burgess and wife, Robin and Carroll Burgess and wife, Betty, both of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Justin Blanton, Lauren Rillman, Landon Jarvis, Luke Jarvis, MaryBeth Hopper and husband, Dalton, Peyton Pennington and husband, Blake and Jerrica Bailey and husband, Jake; three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Audrey and Walker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Burgess.

The family will receive friends from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Blue Branch Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the Church with Reverend Eddie Smith officiating. Interment will be in the Blue Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Blue Branch Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1574, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -