|
Gaffney, S.C. - Barbara Burgess Keenan, 73, formerly of Leadmine Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Brookview House.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Arthur Lee "Butch" Keenan and daughter of the late James Burgess and Frances Millwood Burgess. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a homemaker and member of Blue Branch Baptist Church. She loved her family, crafts and crocheting.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Tracy Blanton and wife, Tonya and Tony Blanton, both of Gaffney and Brian Keenan and wife, Joanna of Roswell, GA: a daughter, Jennifer Jarvis and husband, Todd of Gaffney; two brothers, Mike Burgess and wife, Robin and Carroll Burgess and wife, Betty, both of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Justin Blanton, Lauren Rillman, Landon Jarvis, Luke Jarvis, MaryBeth Hopper and husband, Dalton, Peyton Pennington and husband, Blake and Jerrica Bailey and husband, Jake; three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Audrey and Walker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Burgess.
The family will receive friends from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Blue Branch Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the Church with Reverend Eddie Smith officiating. Interment will be in the Blue Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: Blue Branch Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1574, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.