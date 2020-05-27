Home

Barbara Lovelace

Barbara Lovelace Obituary

Blacksburg - Barbara Ann "Cookie" Martin Lovelace, 75, of 1000 York Rd, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the wife of Kenneth Lovelace and the daughter of the late Ben Miller Martin and Artie Estelle Martin O'Keefe. After retiring from textiles, Cookie worked for years as a custodian at Blacksburg Elementary School.

Surviving Mrs. Lovelace are a son, Randy Lynn Hardin, of Gaffney; a daughter, Donna Marie Scoggins and husband, Dennis Jr., of Blacksburg; a brother, Donald Martin, of Blacksburg; a sister, Lottie Blanton, of Blacksburg; five grandchildren, Angie Sherbert, Billy Pennington, Calie Scoggins Brown, Scottie Pennington, and Derek Scoggins; ten greatgrandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lovelace was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Hardin, and a daughter, Sheila Pennington.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Grady Gregory officiating.

Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Homestead Hospice, 1590-001 Constitution Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Lovelace family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 27, 2020
