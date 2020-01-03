|
Barbara Littlejohn Phillips, 65, of 114 Ezra Lane, passed away Wednesday, January 1, in Cherokee Medical Center.
She was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late George Davis and Juanita Littlejohn Bonner.
Barbara was a 1972 graduate of Gaffney High School. She was a member of Shalom Christian Fellowship and attended Limestone Missionary Baptist Church. She was a former member of the U.S. Army Reserve.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Alice, James, and Milton Littlejohn. Surviving are: two daughters, Chastity Jackson (Torrie) and Makayla Phillips, of Gaffney; brothers, Victor Bonner (Annette) and Alexander Littlejohn, of Texas, Eddie Littlejohn, William Davis (Marva), of Gaffney, Michael Davis (Beverly), Lawrence Davis (Felicia), and George Davis, Jr., (Susan), all of Greer, SC; sisters, Cassie Lipscomb, Sarah Dawkins (James) of Greer, Regina Keeter, of Gaffney, and Brenda Patterson (George), of MD; grandchildren, Ja'Quan Barnes, Jakia Phillips, Ja'Zaria Jackson, and Mazjai Phillips; 8 great-grandchildren; godchildren, Tiffany Hemphill (Perez), Syreeta Sarratt, and Jameitrias Jamison, all of Gaffney, Anthony Jefferies (Shelia) of Shelby, NC; Terrence Jefferies, of Charlotte, April Jefferies, of MD, Robert Miller, of Spartanburg.
The Funeral Service will be Monday, 2 p.m., in Limestone Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Golden officiating.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com