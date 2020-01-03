Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Barbara Phillips

Barbara Littlejohn Phillips, 65, of 114 Ezra Lane, passed away Wednesday, January 1, in Cherokee Medical Center.

She was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late George Davis and Juanita Littlejohn Bonner.

Barbara was a 1972 graduate of Gaffney High School. She was a member of Shalom Christian Fellowship and attended Limestone Missionary Baptist Church. She was a former member of the U.S. Army Reserve.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Alice, James, and Milton Littlejohn. Surviving are: two daughters, Chastity Jackson (Torrie) and Makayla Phillips, of Gaffney; brothers, Victor Bonner (Annette) and Alexander Littlejohn, of Texas, Eddie Littlejohn, William Davis (Marva), of Gaffney, Michael Davis (Beverly), Lawrence Davis (Felicia), and George Davis, Jr., (Susan), all of Greer, SC; sisters, Cassie Lipscomb, Sarah Dawkins (James) of Greer, Regina Keeter, of Gaffney, and Brenda Patterson (George), of MD; grandchildren, Ja'Quan Barnes, Jakia Phillips, Ja'Zaria Jackson, and Mazjai Phillips; 8 great-grandchildren; godchildren, Tiffany Hemphill (Perez), Syreeta Sarratt, and Jameitrias Jamison, all of Gaffney, Anthony Jefferies (Shelia) of Shelby, NC; Terrence Jefferies, of Charlotte, April Jefferies, of MD, Robert Miller, of Spartanburg.

The Funeral Service will be Monday, 2 p.m., in Limestone Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Golden officiating.

The Gilmore Mortuary

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 3, 2020
