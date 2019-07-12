Blacksburg, S.C. - Barbara Ann Butler Turner, 81, of 297 Blackwell Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby, NC.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the wife of John Edward Turner of the home and daughter of the late Virginia Clary Mathis and stepdaughter of the late Albert A. Mathis, Jr. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Cecil's Business College and was a homemaker. She loved her family and was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a sister, Janet Parris of Myrtle Beach; a grandson, Johnathan Bright; a great-grandchild, Elizabeth Bright; a brotherin law, Charles Bright of Spartanburg; a sister-in-law, Judith McCraw and husband, Wayne of Gaffney; nephews, Rusty Parris and Alan Parris and wife, Marybeth; special caregivers, Jan Rochester and Gail Ray. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Donald Bright and a sister-in-law, Shirley Bright.

Cryptside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at the residence, 297 Blackwell Road, Blacksburg.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.