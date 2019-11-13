|
Spartanburg, S.C. - Barbara Ann Davis Vinesett, 79, of 432 Harrell Drive, passed peacefully at home on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Born in Spartanburg, she was the widow of the late Travis "Bruiser" Holmes Vinesett to whom she was married for 53 years, and daughter of the late Marvin Earl Davis and Valerie Pugh Davis. She was a 1958 graduate of Gaffney High School, a graduate of Cecil's Business College and retired from ETV Endowment. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Spartanburg where she taught the Lydia Sunday School class and a current member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She was an avid reader, volunteered with Spartanburg Hospice Care, and hostess of the Breakfast Club for the Spartanburg Vikings football team.
Surviving are two sons, Dave Vinesett and wife, Pam of Lexington, NC and Whit Vinesett and wife, Kelly of Landrum; a daughter, Valerie Vinesett Scalf of Spartanburg; a sister, Kay Davis Smith and husband, Brian of Spartanburg; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Wayne Vinesett and a son-in-law, Ralph Scalf.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Pastor Keith Davis officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: SRMC Outpatient Hospice, 120 Heywood Avenue-Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the residence.
