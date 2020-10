Blacksburg - Barbara Yvonne Moore Williams, 81, of 408 McSwain Road, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her residence. Born in Gastonia, she was the widow of Ralph Carson Williams and the daughter of the late Harry Allen Moore and Thelma Arlee Hall Broome. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 18, 2020, 3 p.m., at Gordon Mortuary. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Williams family.