Mr. Michael Barry Bridges passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Central United Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Carol Carkin. Space inside is limited, masks and temperature checks are required to enter. The service can be heard on 90.3 from the safety of your car or watch from home on Concord Central UMC Live Stream on YouTube https://youtu.be/- SWjZg4oV4M. Also, there will be no visitation at the church.

Barry was born July 14, 1942 in Gaffney, SC to the late Claude T. Bridges and Daisy Harris Bridges. He was also preceded in death by son, Michael B. Bridges, Jr. Barry attended the University of South Carolina. He was Vice President and part owner of Sanders Brothers Industrial Contractors in Gaffney, SC. Barry was a member of Central UMC.

Barry said that life was defined by how you live, not how you died. During his 78 years, he played golf religiously, skydived 110 times, ran 3 marathons and numerous halfmarathons, played chess in tournaments, and played duplicate bridge. In high school he also earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Barry loved traveling and would plan 2 trips on the way back from one. He and his wife traveled to 70 foreign countries and 49 states. Covid halted his goal of the 50th state, Vermont.

Barry is survived by wife Angela Agner Bridges; children Kathy Towery of Gaffney, SC, Dee Dee Crocker of Spartanburg, SC and Brandon Bridges and wife Laurisa of Atlanta, GA, Brian King of Concord, NC, Chandler King and wife Jessica of Wilmington, NC, Zack King and wife Virginia of Charleston, SC; grandchildren Eric Towery and wife Drew, Jason Towery, Garrett Pickrell, Abbey Pickrell, Patrick Bridges, Megan Bridges, Betsy, Amanda, Parker, John, Andrew, and Leah King; five great grandchildren; and brother Jerry Bridges and wife Joyce of Gaffney, SC.

Special thanks from the family to Levine Cancer Institute and their wonderful support through this 13- month journey.

Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 31 Union St. N., Concord, NC 28025., and the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, PO Box 1405, Concord, NC 28026

