Blacksburg, S.C. - Barry Levoia Clayton, 57, of 234 Wendy Drive, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence on Saturday, June 20, 2020. A memorial service was held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at First Apostolic Church of Blacksburg. The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Clayton family.