Blacksburg, S.C. - Mr. Barry Wayne Lanier, 57, of 276 Garden Lake Drive, passed away on May 13, 2019, at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Kimberly Lori Lanier and the son of Judy Parris Lanier and the late Benjamin Lanier. Barry worked as a Contractor and was a member of Cherokee Falls Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife and mother, surviving Mr. Lanier are three sons, Mitchell Lanier and wife, Tabatha, of Gaffney, Austin Lanier and Chris Lanier, both of Blacksburg; one sister, Joye Guyton of Spartanburg; and four grandchildren, Leah, Ayden, Sean, and Savannah Lanier.

He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Lanier.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Cherokee Falls Baptist Church, 109 School Road, Blacksburg, SC. Funeral services will he held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 3:00 pm at Cherokee Falls Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Knotts officiating. Entombment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Lanier family.