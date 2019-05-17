Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334

Barry Lanier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barry Lanier Obituary

Blacksburg, S.C. - Mr. Barry Wayne Lanier, 57, of 276 Garden Lake Drive, passed away on May 13, 2019, at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Kimberly Lori Lanier and the son of Judy Parris Lanier and the late Benjamin Lanier. Barry worked as a Contractor and was a member of Cherokee Falls Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife and mother, surviving Mr. Lanier are three sons, Mitchell Lanier and wife, Tabatha, of Gaffney, Austin Lanier and Chris Lanier, both of Blacksburg; one sister, Joye Guyton of Spartanburg; and four grandchildren, Leah, Ayden, Sean, and Savannah Lanier.

He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Lanier.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Cherokee Falls Baptist Church, 109 School Road, Blacksburg, SC. Funeral services will he held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 3:00 pm at Cherokee Falls Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Knotts officiating. Entombment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Lanier family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now