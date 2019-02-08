Gaffney, S.C. - Barry Gene Medley, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019. A lifelong business owner and public servant, Barry Medley was born June 30, 1952 in Gaffney, SC. He was the only son of the late Clyde Lee Medley and Grace Lavender Medley. Barry spent his life as a loyal husband, devoted father, and in recent years, doting grandfather. Barry Medley graduated from Gaffney High School in 1969, and quickly married his sweetheart and beloved wife, Peggy Bell Medley who he honored and loved for more than 46 years. A 1973 graduate of Gardner-Webb University, Barry received his degree in data processing and took on the role of coowner of the family business, Medley's Concrete. Under his leadership and influence, Medley's Concrete expanded and grew to one of the largest business of its kind in the State. After retiring, Barry dedicated his life to service – spending years on the Voter Registration Board in the Upstate and later being elected to the Cherokee County Council. When not serving, Barry was an avid sportsman – loving all things country. From hunting and fishing to captaining his boats and riding his UTV through the pasture, he was most at home in the woods or on the water. Family was his top priority and he was surrounded by those he loved most, including his dog Benji when his health began to deteriorate. A member of Southside Baptist Church, he loved Jesus and maintained a quiet faith and witness that he shared with the nurses and staff that took care of him until the end. Barry is survived by his loving wife, Peggy, his two loving sons, Richard (Teri) Medley of Gaffney and David (Jordan) Medley of Columbia, three grandchildren, Luke Medley of Gaffney, and Ellison and Cannon Medley of Columbia, as well as numerous cousins and life-long friends. It is those who will remember Barry for his quick wit, faithful service, and unconditional love for his family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:45 PM on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Wofford Caughman and Rev. Roger Ham officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Southside Baptist Church, "Capital Improvement Fund", 204 West O'Neal Street, Gaffney, SC, 29340 or Park Hills Baptist Church, 1100 Leadmine Road, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC, 29342. The family will be at the residence, 230 Worth's Trail, Gaffney. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.