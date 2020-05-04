|
Gaffney, S.C. - Rebecca "Becky" Lynnette Hughey, 49, of 135 Fawnhurst Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Harlan E. Hughey and Doris Jean Lewis Hopps and the fiance' of Jimmie L. Green. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was employed with Suminoe Textiles for 14 years and loved the beach. She was a member of Kirby Church, where she was on the Praise Team, loved her church and her church family.
Surviving is a brother, Michael A. Hughey and wife, Julie of Gaffney; a sister, Janice Smith of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Marie Hughey, of Gaffney; two nephews, Travis C. Hughey and wife, Amy and Greyson E. Hughey; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Earl Hughey.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Kirby Church with Reverend Will Vergara, Reverend Joey Shetley and Mrs. Phyllis Self officiating. Social distancing will be maintained at the church. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Kirby Church, 512 Chandler Drive, Gaffney, SC, 29340 or Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1886, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at the home of her fiance', Jimmie L. Green, 135 Fawnhurst Drive.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.