Spartanburg, S.C. - Rebecca "Becky" Thomas Ruppe, 89, of 111 Donald Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Mary Black Memorial Hospital.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the wife of the late Bobby Joe Ruppe and daughter of the late Henry Thomas and Laura Sellers Thomas. She retired from textiles and was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Cowpens.

Surviving are a son, Thomas Ruppe of Boiling Springs, SC; two grandchildren, Nicole Ruppe and Michelle Ruppe Maldonado and husband, Genaro; a great-grandson, Michael Bracey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Vivian, Faye, Myrtle, Lillian, Jeanie and Evelyn and brothers, Elbert, Russell, Howard, Hennon, Belton and Richard.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:30 PM on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 4:00 PM in the Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Robert Kirby officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mount Olive Baptist Church, 250 Mount Olive Road, Cowpens, SC 29330.

The family will be at their respective homes.

