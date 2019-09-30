|
|
Boiling Springs, S.C. - Rebecca Blackwell Scruggs, 79, of 260 Clearview Heights, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Rutherfordton, NC, she was the widow of the late Donald Earl Scruggs and daughter of the late Woodrow Blackwell and Louise Wilkie Blackwell. She enjoyed painting, cooking, and crafts. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Spartanburg Technical College. Mrs. Scruggs was retired from Law Enforcement and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are a son, Steven Earl Scruggs of Boiling Springs, SC; a sister, Lucille Bridges and husband, Donald of Forest City, NC; a sister-in-law, Joyce Keller of Gaffney; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Willard Blackwell, Billy Blackwell and Robert Keller and a sister, Doris Williams.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 3, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Entombment will in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Humane Society of Greenville, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 30, 2019