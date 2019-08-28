Home

Gaffney, S.C. - Rebecca Upton Sellars, 49, of 118 Tansi Trail, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Michael Wayne Sellars and daughter of Robert Upton of Blacksburg and the late Ruth Davenport Upton. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a homemaker, and of the Baptist faith. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, loved animals, especially her fur baby "Sparty", loved painting, arts and crafts, writing poems and scrapbooking.

Surviving in addition to her husband and father are a daughter, Hayley Sellars Love and husband, Dustin of Cherryville, NC; two brothers, Scott Upton and wife, Angela, and Timmy Upton, both of Blacksburg; two grandchildren, Haylan Ellis and Audriana Love; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Angel Sellars and a son, Bayley Sellars.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 28, 2019
